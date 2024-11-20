Matthew Whitaker named as Trump's pick for Nato ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the nomination of Matthew Whitaker as the next US ambassador to Nato.

Mr Trump described Mr Whitaker as “a strong warrior and loyal patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended”, adding that Mr Whitaker would “strengthen relationships with our Nato allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to peace and stability”.

Mr Whitaker served in the first Trump administration as acting attorney general from November 2018 to February 2019 after the resignation of Jeff Sessions. In choosing Mr Whitaker, who was serving as Mr Session's chief of staff at the time, Mr Trump bypassed the deputy attorney general.

During his time in the role, Mr Whitaker assumed oversight of the Mueller investigation, which was focused on Mr Trump's campaign and its alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections. Before becoming acting attorney general, Mr Whitaker had been highly critical of the investigation saying it was “going too far” and “a lynch mob”.

Before working at the White House, Mr Whitaker served as the US attorney for the Southern District of Iowa during the George W Bush and Barack Obama administrations. He has been actively involved with the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank that has been working closely with the Trump campaign to shape the agenda for the president-elect's second term.

Mr Whitaker will probably face a series of challenges as ambassador to Nato as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. It is unclear what Mr Whitaker's position on the alliance is, but US relations with Nato were strained during Mr Trump's first term in office, with the former president criticising the alliance and accusing European members of spending too little on defence.

Nato's 31 members have agreed on an aim of spending at least 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence. Mr Trump said that he would not protect a fellow Nato member who was “delinquent” in paying. Under Article 5 of the alliance's treaty, if any member nation is attacked, it would oblige allied nations to come to its aid.

The nomination comes after the US reportedly gave Ukraine the green light to use American-made long-range missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

