Researchers found the risk increased for people who had been hospitalised with Covid-19. Getty Images
Researchers found the risk increased for people who had been hospitalised with Covid-19. Getty Images

Health

Covid-19 blamed for increase in heart attacks

Infection may also up the chance of a stroke and explain the rise in cardiovascular disease around the world, say researchers

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 09, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara