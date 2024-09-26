Dr Haider Ali, a British GP working in the UAE, is a 'weekend warrior'. His exercise pattern protects against 200 health conditions, say researchers. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dr Haider Ali, a British GP working in the UAE, is a 'weekend warrior'. His exercise pattern protects against 200 health conditions, say researchers. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Health

Being a weekend exercise warrior 'protects against 200 health conditions'

Total amount of exercise is more important than following a daily pattern of physical activity, study finds

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 26, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara