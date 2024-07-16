The National

Health

Light exercise before bed may improve sleep, study finds

Participants slept for an additional 27 minutes on average after light exercise

author image
Gillian Duncan

16 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Ozempic could 'cut risk of dementia in half'

First self-test for hepatitis C clears WHO hurdle

Night owls are 'sharper than morning people'

Healthy diet at 40 could influence quality of life at 70

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara