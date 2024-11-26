President-elect Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day to impose the new tariffs. Reuters
President-elect Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day to impose the new tariffs. Reuters

Business

Economy

Trump says he will impose new tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico

Announcement sees US dollar rally while Mexican peso and Canadian dollar slump

The National

November 26, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money