UAE President congratulates Donald Trump after US election victory

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/live-results-donald-trump-us-election-2024/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> congratulated US president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday, after he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/trump-harris-election-results-polls/" target="_blank">claimed victory</a> in the race for the White House, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/republicans-senate-election-2024/" target="_blank">having captured critical swing states</a> to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris. "In building upon over five decades of strategic bilateral co-operation, the UAE and US are united by our enduring partnership based on shared ambitions for progress," Sheikh Mohamed said. "The UAE looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in the US towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all." Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated vice president-elect J D Vance on his win. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, took to his official social media channel to extend his wishes to the US President-elect. "In the UAE, we look forward to enhancing cooperation and working together to achieve stability and peace in the region and beyond, fulfilling our peoples' aspirations for a secure and prosperous future," he said. Other leaders around the world also congratulated Mr Trump, who will return to office with major conflicts raging in Ukraine and the Middle East after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/allan-lichtman-harris-trump-incorrect-prediction/" target="_blank">an election</a> in which domestic politics far overshadowed global events. Whatever their political leanings, foreign leaders stressed they were ready to work with the new president, who has pledged to find a way to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/06/donald-trump-kamala-harris-middle-east-foreign-policy-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">end the wars</a>. Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, who sees Mr Trump as a more natural ally than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Ms Harris</a>, described the emerging results as “history's greatest comeback” and said a second term would “offer a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and America”. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tamim-bin-hamad-al-thani/" target="_blank">Sheikh Tamim</a>, Emir of Qatar, which hosts thousands of US service personnel, said he looked forward to “working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally”. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/recep-tayyip-erdogan/" target="_blank">Recep Tayyip Erdogan</a>, President of Turkey, a major Nato ally, said he hoped “Turkey-US relations will strengthen and crises and wars will end”. “I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world,” he said. Indian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/narendra-modi/" target="_blank">Narendra Modi</a> said he looked forward to “renewing collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership”. “Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he said. Britain's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> said the UK and US would “stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise”. “From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he said. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “ready to work together” for peace and prosperity with Mr Trump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for continued support from a candidate who has questioned America's military backing for Kyiv. “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” he said. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another right-wing ally of Mr Trump, called it a “much-needed victory for the world”. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele was quick to offer congratulations, calling Mr Trump the US president-elect. “I offer sincerest congratulations to American president-elect Donald Trump and wish him success in achieving the interests of the American people and we look forward to working together in bringing and maintaining regional peace and stability and bolstering the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States,” said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, whose country is among Washington’s closest Arab allies. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said Mr Trump's “leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong” and added that he looked “forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato”. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it a "historic victory" and said he looked forward "to working closely with the coming administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership". Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said he remained “hopeful that the new American administration will foster much-needed stability and constructive dialogue in the region". The President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechervan Barzani, also extended his “warmest” congratulations to Mr Trump and Vice President-elect. “I look forward to working together to further strengthen our partnership and deepen the bilateral ties between Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the United States,” he said.