Trump holds campaign rally in New York at Madison Square Garden

Republican nominee and former US president Donald Trump on Sunday held a campaign event at New York City's Madison Square Garden arena, with eight days left to the election, in which he is facing off against Democrat Kamala Harris. Thousands queued for several blocks in several lines to enter the arena during the afternoon, with most wearing the signature "Make America Great Again" hats. Some entered security pens and chanted “USA!” and “fight for Trump” while waiting to enter. “To be honest, I'll be very surprised if he doesn't win, and disappointed also, unfortunately, but I don't see it happening,” Ed, who is visiting from south Florida, told <i>The National.</i> “This energy, you cannot … You can't create this. It's very organic.” Traders sold Trump-themed memorabilia and merchandise before the rally, as New York police officers queued up along the pavement and manned barricades to oversee security and smooth movement of those attending and pedestrians. Mr Trump's running mate Senator JD Vance is expected to speak alongside former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr and current House Speaker Mike Johnson. Supporters including Tesla and Space X chief executive Elon Musk, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson are expected to appear. It is not entirely clear why Mr Trump chose to campaign in New York, a largely Democratic state where he is not likely to win. <i>FiveThirtyEight</i>'s compilation of polls shows Ms Harris ahead with 53.9 per cent of the state's projected vote while Mr Trump holds 39.4 per cent. There are, however, pockets of Republican voters in some New York City neighbourhoods, in Long Island, in upstate New York counties and in nearby New Jersey. Patrick, a resident of the Canarsie neighbourhood of Brooklyn, was in line with two family members. “Everybody's very down right now with what's going on with the price of food and all so this is just an optimism,” he told <i>The National</i>, describing the crowd outside the arena. “Very optimistic, hopeful, you know, to try to see the event that will hopefully see the economy go back to where it was four years ago. That's what we're hoping for.” Mr Trump is a former New York City resident and a couple of buildings in the city, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/03/trump-arrives-at-trump-tower-in-new-york/" target="_blank">Trump Tower</a>, bear his name – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/trump-tower-now-among-least-desired-addresses-in-all-of-new-york-city-1.861771" target="_blank">or used to</a>. “I'm not expecting him to win New York, but it will be something that he will make people realise that, you know, he made a push and an impact on New York and changed their thought process about the future of the country,” Ed said. Ms Harris has also been campaigning in Republican strongholds, holding a rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Madison Square Garden often hosts musical performances and sporting events in its 20,000-seat space. Former US presidents including Franklin Roosevelt and John F Kennedy have held events at the Garden. But the arena also hosted a far-right, pro-Nazi rally in 1939. Although the campaign event was announced this month, it comes after Mr Trump was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/24/harris-trump-john-kelly-hitler/" target="_blank">accused last week of expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler</a> by former staff members, and was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/24/is-donald-trump-a-fascist-kamala-harris-and-democrats-say-he-is/" target="_blank">called a fascist</a> by Ms Harris and President Joe Biden. Mr Trump could be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Grover Cleveland, who accepted the Democratic Party's nomination at the Garden in 1892, three years after leaving the White House. Mr Cleveland won the election, making him the first and only US president to serve two non-consecutive terms. Mr Trump could become the second if he wins on November 5. “Hopefully things will go back to normal and we can have peace between the left and the right – and we can,” Ed said. “Stop this craziness of calling him all these terrible names and all that … I mean, really, how terrible can he really be?” Mr Trump continues to try to win over probable Democratic support among Arab and Jewish communities as American voters express frustration over the Biden administration's support for Israel with the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Patrick expressed hope for a Trump administration in which “Americans [are] put first, and not always the globalism coming first”. He described the Middle East conflict as “very sad on both ends”, with “a lot of people suffering”. He believes that Mr Trump will being bring peace to the region. “I think they would bring on peace. I really do. I think they boot out the terrorists and help the people of Palestine, at the same time making sure that Israel was safe. That's what I think would happen. Seems like common sense to me.” When Mr Giuliani took the stage at the event, he claimed that Palestinians are taught to kill at two years old. “They won’t let a Palestinian in Jordan, they won't let a Palestinian in Egypt. And Harris wants to bring them to you,” he told the crowd. “They may have good people. I’m sorry, I don’t take a risk with people that are taught to kill Americans at two. I'm on the side of Israel, you're on the side of Israel and Donald Trump is on the side of Israel. They're on the side of the terrorists.” More than 42,800 people have been killed during Israel's military operations in Gaza, local health officials report, after a Hamas-led October 7 attack that Israel's government says killed about 1,200 people last year. Lebanon's Health Ministry has also reported that more than 2,500 people have been killed amid Israel's strikes on the country as it targets Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. Ed echoed Patrick's sentiment, pointing to the global role of the US and Mr Trump's “aura” in making decisions as a leader. “Most sides want peace, maybe not you know the radicals of Hamas … but he will come in from a perspective of strength, and he will,” he said. “He's going to make people have to sit in a room and figure it out. And he has that type of aura about him, because at the end of the line, the United States is the most powerful country in the world, and I do think with the right leader, it will make a difference of how things will happen.”