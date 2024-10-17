Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances at a campaign event on October 15, in Atlanta, where he swayed to music for 39 minutes, instead of taking audience questions. AP
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances at a campaign event on October 15, in Atlanta, where he swayed to music for 39 minutes, instead of taking audience questions. AP

Opinion

Comment

This US election feels like a referendum on American democracy

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

October 17, 2024