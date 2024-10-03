Together Iran and Israel are destroying Biden's Middle East policy

US policy regarding the crises in the aftermath of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/10/12/at-kibbutz-near-gaza-israel-displays-the-aftermath-of-hamas-rampage/" target="_blank">October 7, 2023</a>, is hanging by a thread. Reckless actions by America's closest partner, Israel, and primary adversary, Iran, are demolishing Washington's goal of containing the conflict to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2023/10/17/suspicion-over-irans-role-in-hamas-attack-may-linger-for-years/" target="_blank">Tehran </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> are both driving the region towards a multi-front conflict and war of missiles that could draw in the US. This is precisely what US President Joe Biden has been striving to avoid. Last year, soon after October 7, the Biden administration concluded that US interests could probably withstand anything arising, strictly from the Gaza war. But they feared getting dragged into a conflict that would pose untold risks. Therefore, Mr Biden developed a policy of conflict containment. The virtual carte blanche Washington gave Israel regarding Gaza was intended to help him restrain Israel, particularly in Lebanon. For many months, it appeared to be working. Despite the emergence of flashpoints in Syria and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Iraq</a>, and Red Sea piracy by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/30/houthi-attacks-on-israel-dismissed-as-propaganda-as-group-presides-over-hunger-crisis/" target="_blank">Houthi rebels</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>, Israel was focused on Gaza rather than Lebanon and fighting wasn't spreading disastrously. Ironically, the principal threat to this US imperative has come from Israel rather than Iran. In the week following the October 7 attacks, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant began pressing for a major offensive against Hezbollah. Mr Biden pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject these demands and focus on Hamas. A similar scenario was repeated at least twice. But Israel sought two imperatives that were unavailable in Gaza. Both Israel and Iran assessed that Tehran had pocketed strategic benefits at the expense of Israel, Hamas and, above all, the Palestinians. That equation couldn't be altered in Gaza, which has no meaningful importance to Tehran, and especially since Hamas is a Muslim Brotherhood organisation and an unreliable ally that broke with the “axis” completely over the Syrian war. The Israeli state badly needed a "win" to recuperate national security institutions whose reputations were damaged by the breathtaking failures on October 7. Mr Netanyahu needed an unequivocal "victory" to restore his own reputation in advance of any future investigation into those failures. Neither goal was going to be absolutely achieved by fighting Hamas. Instead, taking the fight decisively to Hezbollah, the prototypical and most potent of Iran's Arab militias, offered the potential for both. But until recent weeks, Israel was largely content with gradual escalation against Hezbollah that made Washington distinctly nervous but never threatened to force the regional war the US was seeking, at virtually all costs, to avoid, although there were obviously making such a disaster ever more plausible. When Israel's operation in Rafah marked the end of the primary war against Hamas and transformed the continued conflict in Gaza into an amorphous counter-insurgency rather than a conceptually-coherent campaign against clearly-identified targets, Israel's attention began to shift back north. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah expressed genuine interest in a US-proposed compromise in which the Lebanese militia would agree to withdraw its fighters and heavy equipment seven or eight km north of the border. Israel was demanding at least 20 km while Hezbollah was insisting on an elusive and implausible ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, Israel steadily ratcheted up pressure against Hezbollah and Iranian assets in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/thousands-pour-into-syria-in-scramble-to-escape-israeli-assault-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Syria</a>, while Mr Netanyahu rebuffed the intensified US efforts to achieve a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">four-week cease-fire </a>in Lebanon. Israel's extraordinary penetration of Hezbollah's interworkings was the key to a series of devastating assassinations of much of that organisation’s key leadership while thousands of its operatives and associates were killed or debilitated by booby-trapped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/how-iran-became-embroiled-in-hezbollahs-war-with-israel/" target="_blank">pagers and walkie-talkies</a>. Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing air campaign severely damaged Hezbollah's infrastructure and equipment, including its all-important rocket launchers. These assets are crucial to Iran, serving as the primary deterrent against any attack on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. The remarkably successful campaign culminated in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/28/israeli-army-officially-announces-hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-killed/" target="_blank">assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah </a>and several of his key deputies. But it was followed by precisely what Washington had, for a year, focused on preventing: an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon. While it is being marketed as "limited" and "targeted," – and therefore implicitly not supposed to be the beginning of a new, open-ended Israeli occupation of parts of southern Lebanon as a “security buffer zone” – Washington understands from its own bitter experiences that such adventures are easy to launch but difficult to end or even contain. After months of perceived passivity, Tehran finally intervened with a large-scale rocket and missile attack against civilian targets deep into Israel and the headquarters of its intelligence services. While the attack has been deemed unsuccessful by Washington, it's unlikely that Israel will accept Mr Biden‘s renewed calls for restraint anymore than it has so many other such calls over the past few months. The Israelis knows that the weeks before a presidential election are a time of maximum impunity from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/harris-says-israel-must-not-reoccupy-gaza-and-calls-for-end-to-war/" target="_blank">US pressure</a>, and they are taking full and cynical advantage of this. Washington's reticence was on full display when Mr Biden bizarrely stated he "would not object" if Israel ended its invasion and eased its bombardment. Israel seems unlikely to react with restraint. And the Biden administration is divided, with some senior figures privately encouraging Israel's battering of Hezbollah and humiliation of Iran, while others increasingly fear that Mr Netanyahu is trying to drag the US into a military confrontation with Tehran and at last secure his long-sought goal of maneuvering Washington into intervening on Israel’s behalf and bombing Iran's nuclear facilities. The US has the firepower to potentially set Iran's nuclear weapons programme back a decade or more, while Israel probably doesn't. But Mr Biden has little to work with. He's clearly unwilling to exercise the kind of US leverage that could keep Israel in check. He must now hope that Iran and Hezbollah will seek an understanding with Israel to remove militia forces from the border area, even though Israel may <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/29/another-snub-for-biden-diplomacy-as-netanyahu-pushes-button-on-hezbollah-from-us-soil/" target="_blank">no longer be in any mood to compromise</a>. If the Israelis persist, and Iran and Hezbollah won't employ “strategic patience” and back down, the nightmare of a multi-front regional war that could force Washington's hand in defence of Israel – particularly in the month before a crucial election – may become a reality. This is a profound threat to US interests and goals, and would constitute the complete meltdown of Mr Biden's entire approach to the crises kicked off by Hamas a year ago.