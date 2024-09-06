Supporters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump argue about abortion rights in Boynton Beach, Florida earlier this week. AP
Supporters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump argue about abortion rights in Boynton Beach, Florida earlier this week. AP

Opinion

Comment

Trump's flip-flop on a woman's right to choose is an electoral liability for him

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

September 06, 2024