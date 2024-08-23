Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago. AFP
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago. AFP
Kamala Harris DNC speech: Full text at Democratic National Convention
After receiving a lengthy standing ovation, Ms Harris urged the crowd to let her 'get to some business'
The National
23 August, 2024