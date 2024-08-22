Kamala Harris to speak on final night of Democratic National Convention

US Vice President Kamala Harris will be the keynote speaker on Thursday, the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Speaking before her will be a host of popular Democratic figures, including Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, his wife, former representative Gabby Giffords and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Musical performances from P!nk and The Chicks are also expected.

Ms Harris's sudden elevation to presidential candidate came after President Joe Biden's decision to step aside and endorse her, and she and her running mate Tim Walz have been received enthusiastically by the Democratic Party.

Nowhere has that enthusiasm been more apparent than at the DNC, where delegates engaged in a ceremonial vote on Tuesday to name her as their candidate.

Critics and supporters will be watching Ms Harris's speech with great interest, hoping she will better define her policies and plans for her administration.

Quoting anonymous sources, NBC News reported that her speech will be focused on her personal story, rooting her vision in “a deep and abiding patriotism” and contrasting her view of the future with that of Republican rival Donald Trump.

Throughout the convention, Democrats have aimed to draw a clear line between Ms Harris and Mr Trump on a host of issues, including voting rights, corporate tax and abortion.

Democrats appear to have heeded national opinion over the Mexican border – which Republicans say will be overrun if Ms Harris is elected – and some speeches during Wednesday's DNC event appeared to indicate the party would get tough on illegal immigration.

Something many will be looking out for during Ms Harris's speech is how much, if any, attention she gives to the Israel-Gaza war, amid outrage from some Democrats that she has done little to address their concerns.

Among those are members of the “uncommitted” voter movement, who say the DNC has refused a request to allow a Palestinian American to address the convention after family members of a hostage held in Gaza were allowed to speak.

Ms Harris has been closely involved in the latest US diplomatic push for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, sitting in on a Wednesday conversation between Mr Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

Four motivational quotes from Alicia's Dubai talk “The only thing we need is to know that we have faith. Faith and hope in our own dreams. The belief that, when we keep going we’re going to find our way. That’s all we got.” “Sometimes we try so hard to keep things inside. We try so hard to pretend it’s not really bothering us. In some ways, that hurts us more. You don’t realise how dishonest you are with yourself sometimes, but I realised that if I spoke it, I could let it go.” “One good thing is to know you’re not the only one going through it. You’re not the only one trying to find your way, trying to find yourself, trying to find amazing energy, trying to find a light. Show all of yourself. Show every nuance. All of your magic. All of your colours. Be true to that. You can be unafraid.” “It’s time to stop holding back. It’s time to do it on your terms. It’s time to shine in the most unbelievable way. It’s time to let go of negativity and find your tribe, find those people that lift you up, because everybody else is just in your way.”

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

BELGIUM SQUAD Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels



Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes



Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier



Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

MO Creators: Mohammed Amer, Ramy Youssef Stars: Mohammed Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba Rating: 4/5

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qureos

Based: UAE

Launch year: 2021

Number of employees: 33

Sector: Software and technology

Funding: $3 million



Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Directors: Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi Rating: 4/5