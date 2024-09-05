Famous election predictor Allan Lichtman has made his official prediction for the 2024 US Presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. (AP Photo)
Famous election predictor Allan Lichtman has made his official prediction for the 2024 US Presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Future

Technology

Can Kamala Harris win the 2024 US election? Allan Lichtman makes his final prediction

Famous election predictor says Democratic presidential hopeful will defeat Donald Trump

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

September 05, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat