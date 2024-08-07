Podcasts

Business Extra

Business Extra: What to expect after the global stock market slump

Expert analyses the impact of the stock markets crash this week on investors and the Middle East

The National
The National

07 August, 2024

A global market sell-off kicked off the week, marking the biggest sell-off in decades.

Japan’s Nikkei started things off, dropping 12 per cent, which was the index’s worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Following this, the rest of the world followed suit.

The Dow Jones dropped more than 1000 points, causing even the most casual of observers take notice. The world's 500 wealthiest people lost a combined $134 billion.

So, what does this mean for investors and businesses large and small, and for those on the outskirts?

In this episode of Business Extra, host Cody Combs looks at the one of the most turbulent days for the global economy in quite some time with Faisal Hasan, CIO and head of asset management at Al Mal Capital.

