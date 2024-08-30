Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz speak at a high school in Hinesville, Georgia, ahead of their first interview. AFP
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz speak at a high school in Hinesville, Georgia, ahead of their first interview. AFP

News

US

Harris expresses 'unwavering and unequivocal' support for Israel in first formal interview

Democratic presidential candidate, accompanied by running mate Tim Walz, says she will continue policies of President Joe Biden towards the war in Gaza

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

August 30, 2024