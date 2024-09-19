Harris is impressing audiences, while Trump's views remain fringe

It’s raining cats and dogs of conspiracy theories and paranoia in the US election campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris has opened a small but significant lead in the latest polls, ranging from one to six points nationally and in a number of key swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and even the prize of prizes: Pennsylvania. Former president Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio senator JD Vance, are responding with an intensification of wild allegations devoid of fact and racist fabrications. This week the spectre of political violence once again raised its ugly head, as Mr Trump survived an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-attempt-florida/" target="_blank">apparent second assassination attempt</a>. Another deranged gunman was apparently hoping to kill him at his golf course in Florida, but he was thwarted and captured by the Secret Service. No shots were fired at Mr Trump. The former president was quick to blame Democrats, once again claiming that “they” were trying to kill him. The suspect appears to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/ryan-routh-trump-who/" target="_blank">another deranged individual</a> with a largely right-wing political history, plus some donations to Democrats. There is no evidence that either would-be assassin was inspired by warnings from Democrats that Mr Trump is a threat to US democracy and constitutional rule (which, given his actions and statements, is an unavoidable fear). On social media, Mr Trump posted: “Because of this communist left rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse.” In addition to yet again smearing Ms Harris and other Democrats as communists, there is an obvious thinly veiled threat at the end of that sentence. The assassination attempts don’t seem to be helping Mr Trump much in the polls, for an obvious reason: it is he, and not the Democrats, who has consistently deployed the rhetoric of political violence – and its reality on January 6, 2021 – in the American political scene. Democrats reacted to the latest assassination attempt impeccably, by denouncing political violence absolutely, expressing relief that Mr Trump is safe, and calling for an investigation of how the threat emerged and urging greater Secret Service protection for the former president. Mr Trump and his sons, by contrast, continue to mock and make light of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/17/pelosi-attacker-sentenced-to-30-years-in-jail/" target="_blank">hammer attack</a> on the 80-year-old husband of former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and have specialised in violent rhetoric unheard-of at this political level in the modern US. Mr Trump and Mr Vance also continue to harp on the fabrication that Haitian immigrants are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/13/it-makes-me-worried-haitians-in-springfield-fear-backlash-after-trump-pet-rant/" target="_blank">stealing and eating pet cats and dogs</a> in Springfield, Ohio, despite the insistence of the mayor, police and governor that there is no evidence of this ever happening. In a recent interview, Mr Vance, who could not identify any victimised pet owner, admitted the story may be fabricated, but said: “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually has to pay attention to the suffering of American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.” The result has been devastating to Springfield, which has been inundated with violent threats that have resulted in the evacuations of hospitals, schools and threats to the safety of the family of the mayor. Yet Mr Trump and Mr Vance continue to insist that the legal Haitian immigrants in that city are stealing and consuming pets. This sort of anti-immigrant rhetoric isn’t new. Exactly these charges were made against Vietnamese immigrants in the 1980s. But horror stories about food and pets, the essence of American domesticity, get repeated because they’re effective. Another new target is pop superstar Taylor Swift, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/09/11/taylor-swift-kamala-harris-endorsement/" target="_blank">who endorsed Ms Harris</a>, prompting thousands of new voter registrations. Mr Trump responded by posting in all caps: “I hate Taylor Swift.” It is, to say the least, unusual conduct from a former US president. Mr Trump is now carefully and ominously laying the groundwork for a repetition of his refusal to accept his defeat in 2020. He’s once again denouncing the “terrible” US election system. In his 16th interview with a particularly loopy conspiracy theorist called Wayne Allyn Root, Mr Trump insisted that the recent presidential debate (which he claims to have won, although it was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/12/trump-rules-out-another-presidential-debate-with-harris/" target="_blank">fiasco for him</a>) was “rigged”, and that even the US Postal Service is “rigged” against him. He’s back to insisting that postal voting is inherently rife with fraud, a fixation for which there is no evidence whatsoever. Mr Trump’s lurch to the extreme fringe of the US political spectrum is personified by his latest close adviser, the hatemonger and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. She is an intolerant, homophobic and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/13/who-is-laura-loomer-the-far-right-proud-islamophobe-close-to-donald-trump/" target="_blank">Islamophobic extremist</a> who has called, for instance, Islam “a cancer”, while insisting that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a US government “inside job”. Her closer-than-ever association with Mr Trump began with her accompanying him to the recent debate. This so alarmed some of his most right-wing allies in Congress that Thom Tillis, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsey Graham issued a joint statement denouncing her influence on Mr Trump. She responded by describing all of them as his enemies and making scurrilous claims, subsequently removed, about Mr Graham’s supposed preference for the company of men. Yet Mr Trump continues to back her, saying she is a “free spirit” entitled to say anything she wants. But she has quite clearly emerged as his chief enforcer. Mr Trump’s paid adverts are making the politically normal case that Ms Harris is responsible for a surge in border crossings and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/16/kamala-harris-to-lay-out-economic-agenda-in-major-campaign-speech/" target="_blank">inflation</a> that has bedevilled the Joe Biden administration. That could win him many votes. But in “earned media” appearances, Mr Trump and Mr Vance appear uninterested or incapable of moving beyond the “cat-eating” level of highly dangerous racist and anti-immigrant calumny. It’s off-the-wall but on-brand and, unfortunately, not ineffective in creating its intended fear and hatred and keeping immigration – and themselves – in the spotlight. All this prompted the influential and apolitical magazine <i>Scientific American</i> to endorse Ms Harris, pointing out that the election now pits reality-based policies against the politics of fabrications, phantasms and flimflam. Mr Trump’s pivot to the most extreme conspiratorial fringe may remind many key swing voters what bothered them enough about him that they elected Mr Biden in 2020. Between that and her outstanding debate performance last week, it’s no wonder that Ms Harris appears to be slowly but surely moving ever closer to the presidency.