Vice President Kamala Harris's plans includes a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers and a $6,000 tax credit for families with newborns. Reuters
Kamala Harris to lay out economic agenda in major campaign speech
Hoping to appeal to a broad range of voters, Vice President is leaning on President Joe Biden's economic plan while proposing new ideas