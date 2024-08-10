Kamala Harris addresses Palestine protesters about Gaza ceasefire at rally

US Vice President Kamala Harris said 'now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done' during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on August 9, 2024. Bloomberg

US Vice President Kamala Harris said 'now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done' during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on August 9, 2024. Bloomberg