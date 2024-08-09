An F-16D Barak of the Israeli Air Force armed with JDAM bomb.
US releases $3.5 billion for Israel to spend on US weapons and military equipment

Funds come out of approved $14 billion supplemental funding bill Congress passed

09 August, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Washington will provide Israel $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, the State Department said on Friday, with the release of the money coming months after the US Congress appropriated it during Israel's war in Gaza.

A State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Reuters reported, that the department notified Congress on Thursday that the government intended to release the billions of dollars worth of foreign military financing to Israel.

CNN first reported on the release of this amount which comes from a $14 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed by the Congress in April.

The move still comes as the White House slammed an Israeli leader on criticism they made regarding an Egypt, Qatar and US effort to restart ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed that Israel has “completed nearly all of its major military objectives other than the explicit war aim of bringing the hostages home”.

Tensions in the Middle East have been mounting and many fear a widening of Israel's war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel's military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed about 39,700 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

