US Senate approves billions in aid for Ukraine and Israel, but bill's future is uncertain

The US Senate on Tuesday morning passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but the bill's future remains in doubt as it heads to a sceptical House of Representatives for approval.

“With this national security bill, the Senate keeps its word to Ukrainians in need of supplies, to innocent Palestinian civilians in need of relief, to Israelis in need of support, and to US service members on patrol in the Indo-Pacific, the Red Sea, and around the world,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The bill includes $60 billion in funding for Ukraine, which President Joe Biden and other supporters say is critical for Kyiv's defence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the passage of the bill.

“American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Also included in the bill is $14 billion for Israel and $4.83 billion for Taiwan and other partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even after Tuesday morning's vote, the bill faces an uphill battle in the House of Representatives, where some Republican lawmakers say it does not have a chance at becoming law.

I am grateful to @SenSchumer, @LeaderMcConnell, and every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear.



For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson has criticised the bill for failing to address security at the US southern border.

“In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters,” he said in a statement on Monday night.

A bipartisan group of US Senators announced a deal that would address the influx of migrants into the country, but the bill's future quickly became tenuous after former president Donald Trump pressed House Republicans to reject it.