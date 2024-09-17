Harris says Israel must not reoccupy Gaza and calls for end to war

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the US election

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she supports President Joe Biden's pause on a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, and said Israel must not reoccupy the Gaza Strip when the nearly year-old war on Gaza ends.

Ms Harris told the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia that there must be a ceasefire in Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only way to bring peace to the Middle East.

“We have seen with horror, the images coming out of Gaza, and we have to take that seriously,” the Democratic presidential nominee told a panel of three journalists.

“And we have to agree that not only must we end this war, but we have to have a goal of a two-state solution because there must be stability and peace in that region.”

Ms Harris, who became the nominee after Mr Biden dropped out of the race in July, is increasingly under scrutiny by progressives, Muslims and Arab Americans who say they want to see her break away from his unwavering support for Israel as it destroys Gaza.

During the 45-minute interview, which also included questions on the economy, racism in America, and her Republican rival Donald Trump, she did not indicate that she would meaningfully change course on Gaza, should she win on November 5.

Ms Harris said she supported Mr Biden's decision to a pause a bomb shipment to Israel after he said they should not be dropped on densely inhabited areas.

“One of the things that we have done that I am entirely supportive of is the pause that we put on the 2,000-pound bombs,” she said.

“And so there is some leverage that we have had in use, but ultimately, the thing that is going to unlock everything else in that region is getting this deal done.”

More than 41,200 Palestinians have been killed and 95,000 wounded in Israel's military campaign on the strip, local health authorities say.

That was in answer to the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, when 1,200 people were killed.

In the past 11 months, Israel has flattened entire neighbourhoods in the coastal enclave, and destroyed much of its infrastructure.

Progressives and Arab Americans have been demanding that the Biden administration place conditions on military aid to Israel, and do more to secure a ceasefire.

Mr Biden, a self-proclaimed Zionist, has resisted those calls, angering a voting bloc that was critical to his election in 2020.

His administration has for months been trying to mediate a ceasefire deal, together with Egypt and Qatar, but efforts have stalled.

Ms Harris said that she has been actively involved in meetings with Israeli and Arab officials on “day after” scenarios for Gaza.

She said the main principles are that there can be no Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, and no changing of its territorial lines.

Ms Harris said although Israel has a right to defend itself, “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, women and children".

Philadelphia is a must-win state for Ms Harris and Mr Trump, as it is the most populous of the handful of battleground states.

This month, the two candidates faced off in an intense televised debate, during which Ms Harris stuck closely to Mr Biden's support for Israel, infuriating Arab and Muslim-American voters.

At another event with the National Association of Black Journalists in July, Mr Trump drew criticism after he questioned Ms Harris's racial identity.

