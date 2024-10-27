Jordan accuses Israel of war crimes as 65 people killed in attacks on northern Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> At least 65 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> air strike on a residential area in northern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>'s Beit Lahia and Jabalia this weekend in what witnesses called a “massacre”. In Beit Lahia, 35 people were killed and 80 injured after the Abu Shadaq, Al Masri and Salman family homes were targeted, the official news agency Wafa reported, citing local sources. On Sunday in Jabalia, 20 people were killed in attacks. About 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel intensified its military offensive in the north at the start of this month. Gaza's civil defence agency said thousands of people remain trapped under the rubble, without any hope for rescue as access to the area has been blocked and rescue infrastructure destroyed. The last remaining emergency vehicle accessible in the north was damaged by Israeli forces. Beit Lahia's only partially functioning hospital, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/26/israel-arrests-medics-and-patients-at-kamal-adwan-hospital-as-north-gaza-siege-intensifies/" target="_blank">Kamal Adwan</a>, was unable to receive the casualties after Israeli forces surrounded the building, beginning a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/22/gazans-forced-to-abandon-their-dead-under-heavy-israeli-fire-in-north/" target="_blank"> siege</a> that resulted in patients dying as medicine and food were cut off. During the siege, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 44 men working at the hospital were detained, leaving only the female staff, the hospital director and one doctor to take care of nearly 200 patients inside the facility, including children in intensive care. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a> condemned the Israeli attack on Beit Lahia on Sunday, accusing Israel of committing “war crimes” against Palestinians. Foreign Ministry spokesman ambassador Sufyan Qudah said Israel was breaching rules of international and humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. On Sunday, an Israeli air strike on a home killed and wounded several people in northern Gaza's besieged Jabalia refugee camp. Jabalia has been completely cut off from the rest of the enclave – with no aid entering the area since October 1. Two people were also killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza's central Nuseirat area. More than 42,800 Palestinians were killed, and more than 100,000 people were wounded since Israel began its bombardment of the strip on October 7 last year On Friday, Israel said three of its soldiers were killed in Gaza's north.