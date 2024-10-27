A man carries away a child that was rescued after Israeli bombardment on a four-storey family house in the north of Gaza city. AFP
A man carries away a child that was rescued after Israeli bombardment on a four-storey family house in the north of Gaza city. AFP

News

MENA

Jordan accuses Israel of war crimes as 65 people killed in attacks on northern Gaza

Health authorities said about 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in attacks in the north of the enclave this month

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

October 27, 2024