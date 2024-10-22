Displaced Palestinians flee after being ordered by the Israeli military to leave their neighbourhoods in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters

News

MENA

Gazans forced to abandon their dead under heavy Israeli fire in north

Residents, doctors and UN officials describe horrific conditions for residents after 18 days of siege and relentless attacks

Nagham Mohanna
October 22, 2024