UN rights chief warns Israel against 'large-scale, forcible transfer' of Palestinians in north Gaza

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned Israel on Thursday that any "large-scale, forcible transfer" of civilians out of conflict-racked northern Gaza could constitute a war crime, unless there were "imperative military grounds" for doing so. "Israel's evacuation orders appear designed to cut off north Gaza completely from the rest of the territory," Volker Turk told reporters in New York. The Israeli army has intensified operations over the past 10 days in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped amid the fighting. It has become increasingly difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to the area. Mr Turk called on Israel to immediately enable a massive delivery of humanitarian aid, which is needed across all parts of Gaza. He also said hunger levels are set to double in the coming months, increasing the risk of famine in the enclave. The UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global food security monitor, said on Thursday that about 345,000 Gazans are facing "catastrophic" levels of hunger as aid deliveries continue to decline amid the conflict. "These findings are beyond terrifying. The world cannot let this happen," Mr Turk said, placing the responsibility primarily on Israeli authorities to change the situation. The US warned on Tuesday that it might withhold some of the billions of dollars in military assistance it provides to Israel unless it improved aid delivery to the Gaza Strip within 30 days. In May, International Criminal Court prosecutors asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, saying they suspected Israel had used "the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare". Israeli authorities have denied the allegations, claiming they continue to enable food deliveries despite difficult conditions. They have filed two official challenges with the ICC disputing the legality of the prosecutor's request and the court's jurisdiction. As humanitarian needs increase, Mr Turk urged the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation. "The world cannot stand by and allow this catastrophe to unfold," he said.