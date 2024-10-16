Israeli soldiers gather near a gate of an inspection area for lorries carrying humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza. AP
Israel's Gaza aid figures show less than a day's worth of supplies delivered this month

Only two per cent of the aid comprised of badly needed medical supplies as hospitals in the north remain under siege

Nada AlTaher
October 16, 2024