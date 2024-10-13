US to send THAAD air defence system to Israel as Iran warns of 'no red lines'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CESennett%40thenationalnews.com%7C007f9bf3040646f6f72008dcead870bb%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462543223247%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ABmZ%2BmyQJlK0uPaHRvWbVOAI1yy52C9%2FPBrLPwCg02s%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday authorised the transfer of an advanced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> anti-missile system and troops to operate it as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> escalates its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/13/lebanon-israel-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Lebanon invasion</a>. The Pentagon announced it was sending a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and “associated” personnel after Iran's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/middle-east-israel-attack-iran/" target="_blank">October 1 missile attack</a> on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hasan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel following a barrage of missiles and drones launched in April. “This action underscores the United States' ironclad commitment to the defence of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said. “It is part of the broader adjustments the US military has made in recent months, to support the defence of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias." Iran's Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/10/iran-says-co-operation-with-saudi-arabia-vital-for-regional-security/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> warned Washington against the transfer in a post on X earlier on Sunday, saying it was “putting the lives of its troops at risk”. He said Tehran had “no red lines” in defending its regional interests. Mr Biden sent a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> attack on Israel that led to the war in Gaza. The THAAD is intended to complement the Patriot system, with a wider target range of 150-200km. Sunday's order is the latest show of Washington's material support for Israel's escalating regional war, despite repeated words of concern over its ally's conduct. As recently as Saturday, Defence Secretary Austin Lloyd expressed “deep concern” to Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant over reports that Israeli forces had fired at UN peacekeepers in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/13/lebanon-israel-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Lebanon.</a> The Biden administration has funnelled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/bernie-sanders-attempts-to-to-block-20bn-in-us-arms-sales-to-israel/" target="_blank">billions of extra dollars</a> to support Israel's war in Gaza, and now its invasion of Lebanon, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly ignoring Washington's pleas to de-escalate and avoid a wider regional conflict that could draw in Iran. At the start of Israel's Lebanon invasion, which followed its bombing of a Beirut suburb that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/28/killing-of-hassan-nasrallah-deals-blow-to-hezbollahs-regional-role/" target="_blank">killed Mr Nasrallah</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/how-iran-became-embroiled-in-hezbollahs-war-with-israel/" target="_blank">deadly explosions</a> of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, also blamed on Israel, Washington had again advocated for a cessation of hostilities. But after Tehran's retaliatory strike on Tel Aviv, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller conceded “it's a different world”, further signalling that Washington was settling into the reality of a prolonged Israeli war in Lebanon. There have been increasing efforts by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/bernie-sanders-attempts-to-to-block-20bn-in-us-arms-sales-to-israel/" target="_blank">progressive Democrats</a> in Washington to halt the Biden administration's support for Israel, as its war has killed more than 42,000 in Gaza and more than 2,000 in Lebanon. In a critical election year, this splintering inside Mr Biden's Democratic party has threatened his Vice President Kamala Harris' odds in critical swing states such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/23/delegates-and-demonstrators-splintered-visions-of-change-as-the-dnc-grappled-with-gaza/" target="_blank">Michigan</a>, where there is a concentrated Arab-American population, in November's presidential election.