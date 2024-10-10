Iran says co-operation with Saudi Arabia vital for regional security

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CMHarisi%40thenationalnews.com%7Ca1e5eaa5d1394427d0c208dce83d3c4e%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638640596936055027%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=PsMwFzjIVlCc4BQsnpF%2BQOtXw2r%2FPnoN0sappHTqqpY%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Iranian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/irans-foreign-minister-visits-saudi-arabia-amid-rising-regional-tension/" target="_blank">Abbas Araghchi</a> said on Thursday that Tehran is seeking to co-operate with Saudi Arabia to achieve regional security, as Iran braces for a potential Israeli retaliation that could further escalate tensions. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/irans-foreign-minister-visits-saudi-arabia-amid-rising-regional-tension/" target="_blank">Araghchi</a> met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, at the start of a regional tour aimed at “defending” Iran's position regarding the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/09/biden-speaks-to-netanyahu-as-us-left-out-of-israels-iran-retaliatory-attack-plans/" target="_blank">war with Israel,</a> according to diplomatic sources. “Very important discussions on critical issues of common concern with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.” Mr Araghchi wrote on X. “Israeli regime is dragging the whole region into a catastrophe. Insight, wisdom, courage and co-operation are what the region needs to overcome this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-naim-qassem/" target="_blank">challenging time</a>. “Together, Iran and Saudi Arabia can help bring security and stability to the region. It requires an enhanced level of political will. I am happy to take the first steps on a long journey with my Saudi counterpart.” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly said that the kingdom would not recognise Israel without a Palestinian state and strongly condemned the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against the Palestinian people. After Saudi Arabia, the Iranian FM traveled to Doha where he is due to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister. Iran, which supports militant groups in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/if-we-die-we-die-residents-of-lebanons-sidon-refuse-to-stop-living-for-sake-of-war/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, Iraq, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/israels-strikes-on-hezbollah-in-syria-are-latest-episode-in-a-long-air-war/" target="_blank">Syria </a>and Yemen has accused Israel of committing genocide and war crimes in Gaza since the conflict began. Tehran has described the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel as “a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people”. The country’s main foreign military arm, a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called the Quds Force, oversees the network of militant proxies and directs Iran’s foreign operations. This so-called Axis of Resistance has been under intense scrutiny since the Gaza war started a year ago, facing its biggest test of strength and unity yet. But in recent weeks, the primary group within this axis, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/08/hezbollahs-decisions-have-upended-its-relations-with-shiites-lebanon-as-a-whole-and-iran/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>, has suffered significant setbacks, including the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike. Many other senior leaders, along with Iranian operatives and Quds Force commanders, have also been killed, marking the force’s most severe intelligence and military defeats since the assassination of its former leader Qassem Suleimani in 2020. Last week, Iran launched a barrage of between 180 and 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Nasrallah. Israel said several airbases were hit but the attack appeared to do <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/israel-admits-minimal-damage-to-air-bases-following-irans-ballistic-missile-attack/" target="_blank">little damage</a> to infrastructure, with military operations unaffected. Israel has threatened to retaliate, leaving the region on edge. On Wednesday, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> and Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> spoke for the first time since August, as tension increases between the two with Israel believed to be planning a retaliation against Iran's missile attack. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was due to visit the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss Israel's operations. However, Israel scrapped the visit at the last minute as it continued its ground invasion of Lebanon and its year-long campaign in Gaza. Israeli media reported that Mr Netanyahu had wanted to speak with Mr Biden first. Mr Biden, who has less than four months remaining in office, has said that he would not support Israeli strikes on Iranian oil installations or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/03/biden-israel-iran/" target="_blank">nuclear sites</a> and has urged Israel to respond “proportionately”. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a 30-minute call between the leaders was “direct, productive” and addressed a range of issues. She said Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> had joined the call. During a visit to Beirut last week, Mr Araghchi said Tehran supported efforts for a simultaneous ceasefire in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon. The meeting between Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Mr Araghchi was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/08/un-resolution-1701-fit-for-purpose-or-total-failure/" target="_blank"> fraught with tension</a>, a diplomat who was present told <i>The National</i>. Described as “extremely tense”, the discussions focused on Mr Mikati’s firm stance to decouple Lebanon’s situation from the Gaza conflict. He advocated the full introduction of Resolution 1701, emphasising that a ceasefire in Lebanon should not be contingent on a ceasefire in Gaza. Mr Araghchi strongly disagreed. However, Hezbollah on Tuesday declared its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/israel-hezbollah-lebanon-sohil-hossein-hosseini/" target="_blank">support for a ceasefire</a> with Israel without tying it to a truce in Gaza for the first time, signalling a significant shift in the group's stance after heavy setbacks, just hours before Mr Araghchi embarked on his regional tour, that includes Qatar. Mr Araghchi's visit to Saudi Arabia was part of efforts to strengthen relations between Tehran and Riyadh after a China-brokered agreement in March last year when diplomatic ties were restored after a seven-year rift. Both countries have since expressed interest in advancing co-operation on security and economic development in a region plagued by decades of conflict and instability. "Geography will always keep us neighbours. Our faith will always make us brothers,” the minister wrote on X.