Biden speaks to Netanyahu as US left out of Israel's Iran retaliatory attack plans

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday for the first time since August, as tensions flare between the two leaders and Washington remains in the dark about Israel's plans to retaliate against Iran after it launched a ballistic missile attack.

Since they last spoke, Mr Netanyahu's government has unleashed a string of attacks against Iran-backed Hezbollah, sometimes only notifying Washington after the fact, such as last month's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The White House did not provide an immediate readout of Wednesday's call but said Vice President Kamala Harris joined.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was supposed to visit the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss Israel's operations. But Israel scrapped that visit at the last minute as it continues its ground invasion of Lebanon and its year-long campaign in Gaza. Israeli media reported that Mr Netanyahu had wanted to speak with Mr Biden first.

Veteran US journalist Bob Woodward on Tuesday published his latest book, War, that included revelations about Mr Biden's private frustrations with Mr Netanyahu, who has sidelined the US leader and ignored US-backed calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.

The last time Mr Biden held a call with Mr Netanyahu was on August 21, according to the White House.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate after Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel last week. Mr Biden, who has less than four months remaining in office, has said that he would not support Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities or nuclear sites, and has urged Israel to respond “proportionately”.

Mr Biden has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, and go after Iranian-backed groups that have launched attacks against it, including Hamas and Hezbollah. But he is facing criticism at home and abroad over his staunch military and diplomatic support of Israel, as is Ms Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate in the November election.

The US had tried – and failed – to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal to end the Israel-Gaza that has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians and reduced much of the coastal enclave to rubble. The US also initially sought to broker a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel invaded southern Lebanon on October 1 in what it initially said would be a “limited” effort to destroy Hezbollah. But Mr Netanyahu has since escalated his rhetoric, drawing concerns of a drawn-out war in the country that will be similar to Gaza.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon so far and aerial footage on Wednesday showed at least two villages had been completely flattened.

