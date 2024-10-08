Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone at least seven times after leaving office, a book claims. AP
Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone at least seven times after leaving office, a book claims. AP

News

US

Woodward book reveals Trump's calls with Putin and Biden's remarks on Netanyahu

Journalist claims Donald Trump sent the Russian President Covid-19 test machines for his personal use as the virus began spreading in 2020

AP

October 08, 2024