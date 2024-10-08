Israel claims Hezbollah logistics chief killed in Lebanon as ceasefire remains elusive

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/live-israel-lebanon-gaza-war/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/haifa-lebanon-israel-beirut/" target="_blank"> Israeli</a> army claimed an air strike on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/03/beirut-is-a-mess-residents-tell-of-harsh-reality-as-israel-pummels-lebanon/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> killed Sohil Hossein Hosseini, head of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/hezbollah-repels-israeli-forces-at-lebanese-border/" target="_blank">Hezbollah's</a> logistical headquarters on Monday, as attacks continued across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/israels-bombing-of-lebanon-close-to-matching-us-2003-shock-and-awe-tactics-in-iraq/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>. Mr Hosseini was a member of the group's Jihad Council and oversaw weapons transfers from Iran, the army said on X. It claimed he was involved in managing “the most sensitive parts of the organisation”, including war plans. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the Israeli claims. Israel's announcement came as it continued attacks across Lebanon overnight, striking across the south and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/27/baalbek-strike-shows-israels-will-to-risk-wider-war-with-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Baalbek</a> in the east. Dawn air strikes were also reported in the southern district of Tyre and the Nabatiyeh village of Arabsalim. More than 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since cross-border fighting began on October 8 last year. At least 1,400 have been killed in the past three weeks after Israel intensified aerial attacks and launched a subsequent<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/01/israel-ground-invasion-lebanon/" target="_blank"> ground invasion. </a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">Entire families </a>have been killed in bombardments which have levelled residential buildings, while Israel has also killed several senior Hezbollah officials, including leader Hassan Nasrallah. On Monday, the Israeli army issued a displacement order for residents to avoid the coastline south of the Awali River, north of Sidon, effectively severing the southern third of the country from the rest of Lebanon. As fighting continues, prospects of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> remain dim. The US is reportedly not pushing to revive chances of an agreement. While concern is “running high” at the White House, officials told CNN that the US is looking to shape Israel's ground invasion rather than halt attacks. “We couldn’t stop them from taking action, but we can at least try to shape what it looks like,” a senior US official said. The US wants ceasefire talks to resume at some point, they added, but how they would progress is uncertain after the Israeli assassination of Nasrallah. “The Israelis have to get beyond some things before we can revisit those conversations,” said a senior administration official. Hezbollah has not yet named a leader to replace Nasrallah. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/hezbollah-hashem-safieddine-hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Hashem Safieddine, </a>his possible successor, has not been heard from since Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs last week. Israel said he was the target of the attack but has not confirmed his death. Israel is obstructing search and rescue efforts at the site, a Hezbollah official told Reuters on Monday, adding that he had “no information” on reports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force vhief<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/esmail-qaani-iran-beirut/" target="_blank"> Esmail Qaani </a>was killed. Iran has refuted the claims, saying Mr Qaani is in “good condition”.