Hezbollah clashes with Israel on south Lebanese border as strike kills Hamas leader in north

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops advancing towards the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> border in the south on Saturday, as an Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Lebanese city of Tripoli in the north killed a leader of Hamas' armed wing. With the assault on Lebanon's second-largest city, Israel has now attacked almost all of Lebanon. The Israeli strike hit a Palestinian refugee camp on the northern outskirts of the Tripoli, which is situated in the northwest, on the coast. “Hezbollah fighters confronted the attempt and clashes are continuing,” the group said in a statement. It had said earlier its fighters had forced Israeli troops in the same area to retreat. The Iran-backed Lebanese group also said it targeted troops in the Yarun area of southern Lebanon with a rocket salvo, as well as soldiers at two points across the border. In Tripoli, Saeed Atallah, a leader of Hamas's Al Qassam Brigades, was killed along with three relatives, Hamas-affiliated media reported on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Israel's military issued another warning for residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to leave the area immediately. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Damascus to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations with Syrian officials, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages. Israel's retaliatory offensive on Gaza has killed at least 41,800 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. Israel's military launched an intensified wave of strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon, killing more than 1,110 people since September 23, and forcing millions to flee their homes in a country already mired in economic crisis. The attacks have killed an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iranian</a> general, a host of Hezbollah commanders and, in the biggest blow to the group in decades, its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> announced it will be sending $157 million in aid to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> as the Israeli invasion. Israel announced it began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah, while continuing strikes in Gaza. The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon. Israel, saying it is targeting Hezbollah in an effort to make Israel's northern area safe for the return of displaced people, has intensified its bombardment. An Israeli air strike on Friday cut off a main motorway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two craters on either side of the road. The air strike rendered the road unpassable, leaving people to go on foot to the Masnaa border crossing, where tens of thousands of people fleeing war in Lebanon have crossed into Syria in the past two weeks. The Israeli military said on Friday that two soldiers were killed by a drone strike in northern Israel. It said at least two other soldiers were “severely injured” in the attack, and that the drone entered the country from the east. It did not elaborate. Later on Friday, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced it had launched drone strikes on “three targets in three separate operations in the Golan and Tiberias,” a city in Israel. The group regularly claims drone strikes against Israel, but weapons have rarely landed. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/04/irans-khamenei-to-give-rare-friday-sermon-as-fm-abbas-araghchi-visits-beirut/" target="_blank">Ali Khamenei</a> vowed in a rare address on Friday that his allies around the region would keep fighting Israel, as he defended his country's missile strike on its foe. Mr Khamenei's address in Tehran followed Iran's second direct attack on Israel. It was also the first since exchanges of fire between Tehran-backed Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops escalated into war in Lebanon. Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas's</a> October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip, Mr Khamenei defended the Palestinian group's “logical and legal” actions and hailed its “fierce defence” against Israeli forces. On Friday, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/03/biden-israel-iran/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> said Israel should consider avoiding hitting Iranian oil infrastructure. “If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields,” Mr Biden told reporters. However, Republican White House hopeful and former president Donald Trump said on Friday he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic Republic's recent missile barrage.