The families of hostages held in Gaza hold a silent protest to mark one year since the October 7 attack by Hamas. Reuters
The families of hostages held in Gaza hold a silent protest to mark one year since the October 7 attack by Hamas. Reuters

News

MENA

Netanyahu refuses to end Gaza war despite growing domestic pressure as Israel marks October 7 attacks

Many Israelis shunned the official commemoration, saying the government sought to absolve itself of blame

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Tel Aviv

October 08, 2024