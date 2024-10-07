Far too many civilians have suffered, Biden says on anniversary of October 7 attack

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> on Monday said far too many civilians have suffered in the year since the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel and called for an end to the conflict in Gaza. Mr Biden released a statement marking a year of mourning for the more than 1,200 people, including 46 US citizens, killed in southern Israel and one year of “devastating war". Jewish groups in Washington and New York are expected to hold memorials for the dead on October 7, while pro-Palestinian protesters will gather to denounce the more than 41,900 people killed in the Gaza Strip in the year since. “Far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict – and tens of thousands have been killed, a human toll made far worse by terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people,” Mr Biden said. “We will not stop working to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, allows for a surge in humanitarian aid to ease the suffering on the ground, assures Israel's security and ends this war.” Mr Biden spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to express his condolences on the anniversary but also to convey his “deep sadness” for the loss of innocent life in Gaza and the continuing suffering of Palestinian civilians. The US President then held a brief candle-lighting ceremony at the White House officiated by a rabbi. Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>, running against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> for the White House next month, gave a statement reaffirming her “unwavering commitment" to Israel and condemnation of the “pure evil” perpetrated by Hamas. She a said she was heart-broken at the scale of death and destruction in Gaza over the past year. “It is far past time for a hostage and ceasefire deal to end the suffering of innocent people. And I will always fight for the Palestinian people to be able to realise their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination,” she said. Ms Harris added that she believes in a diplomatic solution for the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Mr Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidential election, was expected to speak to Jewish community leaders at one of his resorts in Florida later on Monday to mark the anniversary. Protests and vigils have taken place in the days leading up to the anniversary. The Hostages Families Alliance was expected to host prayers for those hostages still in Gaza outside the White House throughout the day, and an evening vigil for all those who have lost their lives during the conflict was planned in Malcolm X Park in the US capital. Speaking at a pro-Israel rally near the Washington Monument, Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance expressed his support for the US ally and said that "the truth is that the best way to end the war, and I believe the only way to end the war, is if Hamas would let the hostages go". "Bring the hostages home. This is disgraceful what's been happening, and we've got to bring them home," he told the crowd. Members of the Palestinian Youth Movement held a rally outside the White House on Saturday, as thousands marched through the streets of Washington in solidarity with people in Gaza. A journalist set his arm on fire in protest over the war. A large pro-Palestine demonstration was expected to take place near New York University, where students set up a long-running protest camp earlier this year to demand an end to the war and the institution's divestment from companies associated with Israel. Tension rose at Columbia University in the Upper West Side of Manhattan early on Monday, with duelling protests gathering opposite each other. A small group of pro-Israel demonstrators waved Israeli and American flags in a security pen, while more than 100 pro-Palestine protesters gathered as part of an academic walkout. Also on campus is a new "Memory Lane" art installation focused on people affected by the Hamas-led October 7 attack. The installation, which includes large carboard milk cartons with the names of people killed or taken hostage by militants, will be present on the campus lawn for four days this week. Students also held the sixth day of a vigil in which they have been reading out the names of the more than 40,000 people killed in Gaza, the <i>Columbia Spectator </i>reported.