Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating truce

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating their truce agreement on Tuesday, hours before Hamas was due to release a fifth group of hostages in exchange for dozens of Palestinians held by Israel.

The Israeli military said several soldiers had been “lightly injured” in three separate explosions and an ensuing shoot-out in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The incidents violated “the framework of the operational pause”, the military said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a spokesman for Hamas's military wing had said “a field clash” took place after Israeli troops violated the terms of the truce. He did not immediately elaborate.

Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause.



In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 28, 2023

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order the military to “crush Hamas with force”, saying militants “tried to murder” soldiers in northern Gaza.

Local authorities in Gaza say about 15,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its operation to root out the militant group in the wake of its October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 people and saw another 240 taken hostage.

Read More Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi said to be approved for release

Several Israelis told The National they are growing frustrated with the truce in Gaza as they worry the military is losing momentum and Hamas is using the time to regroup and plot new attacks.

The truce came into effect on Friday to allow for the exchange of detainees and hostages. Originally supposed to last four days, the pause was extended by two days and is now due to expire early on Thursday.

There was no immediate indication the claims of a truce breach would derail the latest planned exchange.

Since the truce started, Hamas has released 69 hostages – 50 Israeli women and children as well as 19 foreigners, mainly Thai farmworkers.

In return, Israel has released 150 security detainees from its jails, all women and teenagers.

Hamas was due on Tuesday to release another 10 hostages in return for a group of Palestinian detainees.

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is said to be on a list of 50 female Palestinian detainees approved for release as part of the extended truce agreement with Hamas. Now 22, she was famously jailed at age 16 for slapping an Israeli soldier and was detained again on November 6 for allegedly “inciting violence”.

Meanwhile, accounts of conditions for Israeli hostages have started to emerge as they are reunited with loved ones.

Thomas Hand, father of nine-year-old Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, told CNN that his daughter had to speak in whispers throughout her ordeal.

“I had to put my ear close to her mouth to hear – in captivity, she was told not to make any noise. You can see the terror in her eyes,” Mr Hand said.