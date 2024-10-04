Kfir Bibas was eight months old when Hamas militants took him captive along with his four-year-old brother Ariel, mother Shiri and father Yarden from the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel on October 7 last year. Photo: Hostage Families Forum
Don't forget Israeli children held hostage by Hamas, urges family as Gaza war anniversary approaches

Family of the 'last children in captivity' call for hostage release to be central to peace talks

Ramola Talwar Badam
October 04, 2024