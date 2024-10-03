Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, pictured with his father Noam, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak, is freed in October 2011 after five years in Hamas captivity. Israeli PMO / AFP
Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, pictured with his father Noam, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak, is freed in October 2011 after five years in Hamas captivity. Israeli PMShow more

News

UK

Israel should take Gaza ceasefire deal, says hostage negotiator who freed Gilad Shalit

Gershon Baskin tells The National that Israelis must realise their own security failures allowed October 7 to happen

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
Jerusalem

October 03, 2024