A demonstrator at an anti-government protest in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. AFP
A demonstrator at an anti-government protest in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. AFP

News

MENA

Hamas to consider mediators' request to show flexibility on hostage and detainee swap

Palestinian group insists on full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

September 12, 2024