Biden says achieving Gaza ceasefire more difficult as fate of negotiations uncertain

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said clinching a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is becoming more difficult as negotiations are set to resume on Thursday, with Hamas officials reportedly not attending.

Speaking in New Orleans shortly before Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a $20 billion weapons package to Israel, Mr Biden said discussions were “getting hard” but he is “not giving up”, AFP reported. Asked if a truce between Israel and Hamas could stave off an Iranian assault, Biden said: “That's my expectation.”

Israel has been bracing for an expected Iranian attack, as Tehran has vowed to retaliate for the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse on July 31. An Iranian assault, with Lebanese ally Hezbollah, also threatens all-out war in Lebanon, where Israel has launched daily attacks since the militant group joined the Israel-Gaza war on October 8.

The killing of Mr Haniyeh, who was Hamas’ top negotiator, froze already-fragile ceasefire negotiations that have been continuing for months.

Qatar, Egypt and the US have all urged Israel and Hamas to now return to the table, but it is unclear who will attend.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s death toll is edging closer to 40,000 after more than 300 days of war. More than 92,000 have been wounded, almost all of the enclave’s population displaced several times, and most of its basic infrastructure destroyed.

On Sunday, Mr Biden said a ceasefire proposal he put forward in June is “still possible”.

Speaking to The New York Times on Tuesday, the Hamas representative in Lebanon said the group will not attend the latest talks because it says Israel is not acting in good faith.

“[Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu] is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely,” said Ahmad Abdul Hadi.

“But rather, he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level.”

The group has yet to release an official statement confirming its presence at the talks, which are expected to be held in Doha.

Mr Netanyahu's office said on Friday that Israeli negotiators would attend the talks “to finalise the details and implement the framework agreement”.

However, he has rejected several proposed deals in recent months, and Israeli negotiators have said a deal is impossible unless Mr Netanyahu expands their remit, local media reported on Tuesday.

Relatives of Israeli hostages still held in the enclave – estimated at around 115, although only half are said to still be alive – have repeatedly urged Mr Netanyahu to secure a deal. They accuse him of putting his own political interests ahead of the fate of the captives.

Pakistanis at the ILT20 The new UAE league has been boosted this season by the arrival of five Pakistanis, who were not released to play last year.



Shaheen Afridi (Desert Vipers)

Set for at least four matches, having arrived from New Zealand where he captained Pakistan in a series loss. Shadab Khan (Desert Vipers)

The leg-spin bowling allrounder missed the tour of New Zealand after injuring an ankle when stepping on a ball. Azam Khan (Desert Vipers)

Powerhouse wicketkeeper played three games for Pakistan on tour in New Zealand. He was the first Pakistani recruited to the ILT20. Mohammed Amir (Desert Vipers)

Has made himself unavailable for national duty, meaning he will be available for the entire ILT20 campaign. Imad Wasim (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

The left-handed allrounder, 35, retired from international cricket in November and was subsequently recruited by the Knight Riders.

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

TWISTERS Director: Lee Isaac Chung Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos Rating: 2.5/5

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

SPECS Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now