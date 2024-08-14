Biden says achieving Gaza ceasefire more difficult as fate of negotiations uncertain

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
US President Joe Biden has said clinching a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is becoming more difficult as negotiations are set to resume on Thursday, with Hamas officials reportedly not attending.
Speaking in New Orleans shortly before Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a $20 billion weapons package to Israel, Mr Biden said discussions were “getting hard” but he is “not giving up”, AFP reported. Asked if a truce between Israel and Hamas could stave off an Iranian assault, Biden said: “That's my expectation.”
Israel has been bracing for an expected Iranian attack, as Tehran has vowed to retaliate for the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse on July 31. An Iranian assault, with Lebanese ally Hezbollah, also threatens all-out war in Lebanon, where Israel has launched daily attacks since the militant group joined the Israel-Gaza war on October 8.
The killing of Mr Haniyeh, who was Hamas’ top negotiator, froze already-fragile ceasefire negotiations that have been continuing for months.
Qatar, Egypt and the US have all urged Israel and Hamas to now return to the table, but it is unclear who will attend.
Meanwhile, Gaza’s death toll is edging closer to 40,000 after more than 300 days of war. More than 92,000 have been wounded, almost all of the enclave’s population displaced several times, and most of its basic infrastructure destroyed.
On Sunday, Mr Biden said a ceasefire proposal he put forward in June is “still possible”.
Speaking to The New York Times on Tuesday, the Hamas representative in Lebanon said the group will not attend the latest talks because it says Israel is not acting in good faith.
“[Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu] is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely,” said Ahmad Abdul Hadi.
“But rather, he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level.”
The group has yet to release an official statement confirming its presence at the talks, which are expected to be held in Doha.
Mr Netanyahu's office said on Friday that Israeli negotiators would attend the talks “to finalise the details and implement the framework agreement”.
However, he has rejected several proposed deals in recent months, and Israeli negotiators have said a deal is impossible unless Mr Netanyahu expands their remit, local media reported on Tuesday.
Relatives of Israeli hostages still held in the enclave – estimated at around 115, although only half are said to still be alive – have repeatedly urged Mr Netanyahu to secure a deal. They accuse him of putting his own political interests ahead of the fate of the captives.