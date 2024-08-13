Mohammad Al Qumsan, centre, prays next to the bodies of his four-day-old twin children, killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at a hospital in Deir Al Balah. AP
Newborn twins killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza as father collects birth certificates
Mohammad Al Qumsan lost his wife, her mother and twin babies in the strike
The National
13 August, 2024