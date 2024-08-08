World Central Kitchen says member of its Palestinian team killed

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) said on Thursday that one of its members working in the Gaza Strip was killed, nearly four months after an Israeli strike killed seven of its employees.

The group said Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday near Deir Al Balah, describing him as “integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core”.

“Our thoughts and support are with Nadi’s family and the rest of our dedicated team around the world as we mourn this tremendous loss. We will update our website as we learn more,” it said on X.

For 14 years, the non-profit founded by chef Jose Andres has provided millions of meals in places ravaged by natural disasters and conflicts.

The organisation said Mr Sallout was off duty at the time of his killing and they are waiting to hear more details.

Since the Israel-Gaza war erupted in October, WCK has been bringing food to civilians in the Gaza Strip, Israel and Lebanon.

Following the killing of seven of its employees in April, the group said it would resume its operations in Gaza just weeks after an Israeli air strike hit its aid convoy.

The organisation demanded an independent investigation in to the attack, which led to fears that the vital lifeline to thousands of civilians will be cut.

The attack led to global outrage, with Mr Andres condemning the “indiscriminate killing.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later claimed responsibility for the strike.

In an update last week, the organisation said the situation in Gaza is getting worse and several of its kitchens have had to stop working while others have been cut off from their aid.

“Areas near our kitchens have become the focal point of Israeli military operations. As a result, we can no longer get critical resupplies of ingredients and equipment to several WCK-supported community kitchens,” it said on X.

