An Israeli tank rolls during operations in the Gaza Strip amid the conflict with Hamas. AFP

US approves $20bn weapons package for Israel

Approval of sale to Israel includes F-15 fighter jets

13 August, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the possible sale of fighter jets and other military equipment worth more than $20 billion to Israel, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Mr Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion that Israel had requested to buy.

He also approved Israel possibly buying tank cartridges worth about $774 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability,” the statement read.

“This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery, Reuters reported, while the Boeing F-15 fighter jets would take years to produce and deliver.

As required by law, the Pentagon alerted Congress of the possible sale.

The US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in the Gaza Strip that has devastated the Palestinian enclave.

Local health authorities estimate nearly 40,000 people have died in Israel's military operations, which began after Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7 killed about 1,200.

Pro-Palestine advocates and rights activists – including former US government staff – have demanded that Washington halt its arms supplies to Israel, citing concerns over human rights breaches and international court investigation.

President Joe Biden has paused the release of high-payload bombs over worries that they would be used in Israeli operations in Rafah, a city populated by displaced Gazans.

As it approves weapons sales to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that could avert a wider Middle East war.

Fears of a broader war have increased since the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

