A home was damaged by Hezbollah rocket fire in the Kiryat Bialik area of Haifa in northern Israel on Sunday. Getty Images
A home was damaged by Hezbollah rocket fire in the Kiryat Bialik area of Haifa in northern Israel on Sunday. Getty Images

News

MENA

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatens more attacks on Lebanon

About 150 'aerial threats' were launched at Israel overnight, the military says

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

September 22, 2024