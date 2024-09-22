Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatens more attacks on Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> threatened more military action against Hezbollah on Sunday after a week in which his country escalated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/we-havent-caught-a-break-rescue-workers-dig-as-dahiyeh-residents-await-news-of-missing-loved-ones/" target="_blank">attacks on Lebanon</a>, stoking fears of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/21/everyone-loses-in-a-regional-war-pentagon-warns/" target="_blank">full-scale war</a>. Mr Netanyahu said Israel “dealt <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> a string of blows it could not have imagined” in a recorded address. “If Hezbollah didn't get the message, I promise you – it will get the message. We are determined to return our northern residents safely to their homes.” The address came as Israel was on high alert after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired a major barrage of projectiles into the north of the country overnight, the latest round of attacks during a period of unprecedented hostilities since both sides started striking each other last October. Residents of northern Israel were told to avoid travel and stay near shelters and hospitals. They were also urged to cut routine procedures to free up space and schools were shut across the north as authorities prepared for more strikes. Israel's military said the overnight attacks involved about 150 “aerial threats”, many of which were intercepted. Some urban areas were hit, however, and footage emerged of a strike on a residential area in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Bialik that injured three people. A teenager died in a road traffic accident during one of the barrages. Hezbollah said the attack targeted a defence centre. There have been near-daily exchanges of fire since October 8, but fears have been growing in recent weeks over the prospect of a full-scale war as Israel shifts attention away from its campaign in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/21/israeli-strike-on-gaza-school-turned-shelter-kills-at-least-21-people/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> towards the northern border, where Hezbollah has long posed a threat. Last week, Israel's security cabinet made returning more than 60,000 people from the north an official war aim. Days later, dozens of people were killed, including civilians. Thousands were injured across Lebanon after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/20/booby-trapped-device-attacks-in-lebanon-breach-international-law-says-un-rights-chief/" target="_blank">communications devices</a> belonging to Hezbollah members exploded, in what is widely believed to have been an Israeli operation. The group said its barrage on Sunday was a response to this attack. Israel then assassinated senior Hezbollah members, including top commander Ibrahim Aqil who the military said was overseeing plans to invade northern Israel, in a strike on Beirut on Friday which killed 45 people, including three children.