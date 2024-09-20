Left, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu; right: a view of the head office of BAC Consulting in Budapest. AFP; Getty Images
Left, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu; right: a view of the head office of BAC Consulting in Budapest. AFP; Getty Images

News

Europe

Orban, Israel and BAC Consulting: the mystery of Hungary pager 'maker'

Viktor Orban and Benjamin Netanyahu forge close political ties as questions swirl over trading links

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings
Budapest

September 20, 2024