Smoke rises from Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli air strike. Reuters

Booby-trapped device attacks in Lebanon breach international law, says UN rights chief

Blasts killed at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days

Adla Massoud
New York

September 20, 2024