Booby-trapped device attacks in Lebanon breach international law, says UN rights chief

The UN human rights chief on Friday denounced the booby-trapped device attacks in Lebanon, stating that they constitute a breach of international human rights law and could amount to a war crime. Volker Turk told the Security Council, which convened for an emergency discussion on the latest developments in Lebanon, that using devices disguised as "apparently harmless portable objects" is an act of violence aimed at spreading "terror among civilians". The human rights chief called for an independent, thorough and transparent investigation, and for those who ordered and carried out the attacks to be held to account. Algeria's ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama argued that turning devices into bombs sets a "dangerous" precedent, threatening the safety of all. "This opens a dangerous Pandora box," noted Mr Bendjama. "What will happen if such unfamiliar tactics are replicated by terrorist groups while the international community calls for this escalation?" Israel is widely believed to have been behind the attacks, though it has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. The attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday followed Israel's announcement of a shift in focus towards its conflict with Hezbollah, which has displaced tens of thousands of Israelis in the north. The Israeli government said it was committed to altering the situation, while the heavily armed militant group vowed to continue its attacks until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza. The blasts killed at least 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 over two days is "an unprecedented method of warfare in its brutality and terror", Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the Security Council, calling the attack "nothing but terrorism." "The Lebanese people and the Lebanese Government are not war lovers, and we do not seek revenge. We are only seeking justice, a diplomatic settlement and the return of the displaced to their villages," he said. He called on the council to stop Israel's "war machinery" and to avert a destructive regional war. "This is the moment of truth," noted Mr Bou Habib. "Either this council compels Israel to stop its aggression and implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and 2735 and end its war on all fronts, allow the return of the displaced to their villages, or we will be silent witnesses to the great explosion that is looming on the horizon today." In response to the Israeli attacks, Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets at northern Israel on Friday morning, hitting Israeli military bases in the occupied Golan Heights. Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon argued that his count will not allow the Iran-backed militant group to continue "its provocations" and accused the group of violating international law. "We will not allow our people to live under constant threat, nor will we allow Hezbollah to use Lebanese territory as a launch pad for violence," he said. "Hezbollah does not act alone. It is a puppet, and Iran is pulling the strings." He urged the Security Council to stand by Israel as it seeks to "restore security", because it is "not just Israel's fight. It is a fight against terrorism, against instability and against the forces that seek to destroy peace in the region." Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an air strike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press a new military campaign until it secures the area around the Lebanese border. Israel last fought an all-out war against Hezbollah in 2006. "For the sake of regional peace, security, and the so-called [Gaza] ceasefire talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently shown maximum restraint," Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the Council.