Sudan declares UN envoy Volker Perthes 'persona non grata'

UN envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes is a “persona non grata”, the Sudanese government has said, as it pushes to have him removed from his position.

The development comes two week after the country's de facto leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, accused Mr Perthes of stoking the civil conflict.

“The government of the republic of Sudan has notified the Secretary General of the United Nations that it has declared Mr Volker Perthes … persona non grata as of today,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The UN official and his team have come under attacks by the military and faced protests rejecting foreign interference.

Mr Al Burhan blamed the envoy last month for exacerbating fighting between his army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has repeatedly defended Mr Perthes, who criticised both the leaders of Sudan's warring parties.

Mr Perthes was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday for a series of diplomatic talks, according to the UN mission's Twitter feed.

Last week, the precarious nature of the UN's status in Sudan was highlighted when the Security Council voted to extend the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan for only six months.

Created in June 2020 to support Sudan's democratic transition after the fall of military ruler Omar Al Bashir a year earlier, the mission's mandate had previously been renewed annually for a year.

Mr Perthes, a former academic who has headed the Sudan mission since 2021, has staunchly defended the UN against accusations of inflaming the conflict, saying those responsible are “the two generals at war”.

In his letter to Mr Guterres, Gen Al Burhan accused the UN envoy of bias and of not respecting “national sovereignty”.

He said Mr Perthes presented a misleading picture “of consensus” in his reports to the UN, and “without these signs of encouragement, the rebel leader Mr Dagalo would not have launched his military operations”.

It has never been possible to verify who fired the first shots of the war.

Sudan's stuttering path to civilian rule was disrupted in 2021 when the two generals together seized power in a coup before falling out.

Since April, fighting between the army and the RSF has gripped Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, defying a series of truces.