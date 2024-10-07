Massive Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's suburbs on first anniversary of Gaza war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/live-haifa-israel-beirut-israel/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza </b></a> Explosions were heard across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/06/israeli-air-strikes-hit-beiruts-southern-suburbs-in-most-violent-night-yet/" target="_blank">Beirut's southern suburbs</a> overnight on Sunday as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/10/07/israel-hamas-gaza-war-hostages-palestine/" target="_blank">Israel</a> continued attacks near the capital, with at least four areas attacked. The military issued new eviction orders for residents of southern Beirut before further strikes. The southern areas of Hadath, Saint Therese, Ruwais, Burj Al Barajneh were attacked, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/the-lebanese-families-fleeing-the-war-by-yacht/" target="_blank">Lebanese </a>state media said, with the explosions heard across Beirut, shaking windows and sending thick black smoke into the sky. There was no immediate report of casualties. Israel acknowledged the attack, claiming to have fired at a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/hezbollah-clashes-with-israeli-forces-attempting-to-infiltrate-lebanese-border-town/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> weapons cache. The latest attacks came as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/israel-gaza-war-children/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a> entered its second year. About 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza that has now killed almost 42,000 people and wounded more than 97,000 others. The strikes on Beirut came hours after six people were killed when Israel attacked the town of Qamatiyeh, in Mount Lebanon, and a day after Beirut's southern suburbs were hit by the heaviest bombardment since Israel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">escalated attacks</a> in late September. At least 30 strikes hit the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/we-havent-caught-a-break-rescue-workers-dig-as-dahiyeh-residents-await-news-of-missing-loved-ones/" target="_blank">Dahieh </a>area from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to state media. More than 2,000 people have been killed and 1.2 million displaced by Israeli air strikes across Lebanon, which were intensified after a year of mostly cross-border attacks in the south. Israel has also killed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/dahieh-beirut-hassan-nasrallah-lebanon/" target="_blank">Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah</a> and senior commanders in air strikes which demolished residential buildings in Beirut, while attacks have also forced several hospitals out of service. Meanwhile, memorials have been planned across Israel to mark the Hamas October 7 attack, but the public ceremonies are expected to be smaller than planned because of tensions with Hezbollah. Only 2,000 people are expected to attend an evening ceremony in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/ibrahim-qubaisi-israel-hezbollah/" target="_blank"> Tel Aviv</a>, down from 40,000 who had reserved tickets for the event. In Gaza, Israeli attacks continued overnight, while 10 people were injured by Hezbollah missiles in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Hezbollah, which began launching rockets at Israel on October 8 last year in support of its ally Hamas, said it had targeted the Carmel military base. An Israeli soldier was also killed by a Hezbollah mortar shell on the border with Lebanon, the army announced, with two others seriously wounded in the incident.