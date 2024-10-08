Larnaca International Airport receives people leaving Lebanon. Cyprus is becoming a waypoint for foreign citizens returning home. Getty Images
Lebanese and Israelis in Cyprus find uneasy respite from war

Hebrew and Arabic mixes at Larnaca marina where boat owners are told not to fly flags on their vessels

Sunniva Rose
Larnaca

October 08, 2024