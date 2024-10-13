Israel launches wave of strikes on Lebanon as troops fight Hezbollah in southern villages

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/11/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> At least three people were killed and dozens wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/11/israeli-troops-injure-two-more-un-peacekeepers-in-south-lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon,</a> with mosques and residential buildings destroyed in attacks across the country. Israeli shelling "has not stopped all night", the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday morning, including artillery attacks on the towns of Kfar Kila, Khiam and Marjayoun in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/haifa-lebanon-israel-beirut/" target="_blank">south.</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/hezbollah-claim-to-have-hit-israeli-troops-on-lebanese-border-as-netanyahu-threatens-gaza-like-destruction/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> claimed to have killed several Israeli soldiers in IED attacks near southern villages, including the border area of Ramyeh where "violent shelling" was reported at dawn. Israeli media said several injured soldiers were flown to Rambam Hospital in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/20/israels-haifa-counts-on-unity-and-underground-shelters-to-weather-new-conflict/" target="_blank">Haifa</a>, with the army later confirming two were seriously hurt in fighting. Hours earlier, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/women-and-children-among-dozens-of-syrians-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-lebanon/" target="_blank"> Bekaa valley, </a>with eight others wounded in attacks across the area that damaged several hospitals. Four paramedics with the Lebanese Red Crescent were injured in an air strike on a home in the southern town of Sarbin while attempting to help victims from a previous attack, NNA said. The nearby city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/17/at-least-six-killed-and-three-injured-in-israeli-strike-on-southern-lebanon/" target="_blank">Nabatieh</a> was hit hard by the overnight strikes, leaving at least eight people wounded and a central marketplace engulfed in flames. A mosque was "completely destroyed" in the village of Kfat Tabnit. Lebanese state media said the Israeli army stepped up attacks on the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, with heavy machinegun fire reported in several areas and shelling on the outskirts of Naqoura. An air strike hit a building on the Zefta-Nabatieh road, destroying the structure after it was partially damaged in an Israeli hit last week. Others were wounded in a strike on a civil defence centre in Tyre, with NNA reporting the Israeli army attempted to "paralyse medical and emergency services". An estimated 2,255 people have been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">killed</a> in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since cross-border fighting with Hezbollah began last October, with at least half killed since Israel launched all-out war late last month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/25/the-state-is-on-vacation-say-lebanese-vigilantes-taking-refugee-emergency-response-into-their-hands/" target="_blank">More than 1.2 million people </a>have been displaced, most of whom fled their homes after Israel intensified air strikes in recent weeks before launching a ground invasion on October 1. Hundreds of thousands have fled into Syria, where the Israeli army has also launched air strikes. The Israeli military claimed to have hit 200 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon overnight and into Sunday, killing dozens of militants and uncovering tunnel shafts in the south. On Saturday, 15 were killed in strikes on several Lebanese villages, including Deir Billa near the coastal city of Batroun. Israeli forces have also fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon in the past week, injuring three in separate incidents. On Sunday, 40 nations issued a statement condemning the attacks, including Britain, France, China, Turkey and Brazil. They said such incidents "must stop immediately". In Israel, several Hezbollah rocket barrages were fired into the north on Sunday morning, with sirens sounding in Haifa, Nahariya, Acre and elsewhere. A "suspicious aerial target" was intercepted from Lebanon early on Sunday, the Israeli army said on X. On the other front in Israel's war, 29 people were killed by air strikes across Gaza overnight, according to the official Wafa Palestinian news agency. The victims included six children in an attack on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp. In Jabalia camp, the army blew up houses with "explosive robots", Wafa said, as the Israelis continue a siege on northern parts of Gaza for an eighth day. Living conditions in the north are worsening, with starvation mounting and food aid blocked from entering the area since October 1. "There might be some flour in north Gaza but not much beyond that," said Hani Almadhoun from the UN's Palestinian refugee agency. "A lot of people are starving. We have had this for a while but it has gotten worse since October," he told the BBC.