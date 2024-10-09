Israel's attacks on UNRWA set 'grave precedent', says Lazzarini

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned on Wednesday that Israeli attacks on it, coupled with proposed legislation in the Knesset, "set a grave precedent" and could effectively destroy the humanitarian response in Gaza.

Philippe Lazzarini told the UN Security Council that Israel's actions against the UNRWA could be copied in "other conflict situations where governments might wish to eliminate an inconvenient United Nation presence".

"They target not just UNRWA, but any individual or entity calling for compliance with international law and peaceful political solution,” Mr Lazzarini said.

Israel's parliament on Sunday approved two bills aimed at ending the work and privileges of the UNRWA in the country.

The first prohibits the UN agency from operating any institutions, providing services or conducting activities.

The second sets the expiration date of the treaty between Israel and UNRWA – first signed after the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 – as October 7, 2024, or on the bill's final approval. It also bans Israeli government agencies from contacting the UNRWA, while stripping the agency's workers of the immunity and special rights granted to other UN personnel in Israel.

“This council must decide to which extent it will tolerate acts that strike at the heart of multilateralism and compromise international peace and security. The climate of impunity that prevails will not dissipate without decisive action," Mr Lazzarini said.

“We can uphold the UN Charter and enforce international law, including the Geneva Conventions and the decision of international courts, without exception, or we can concede that the post-Second World War-based international order is at an end.”

Washington's UN envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed “deep concern” over the Israeli legislative proposals.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said that the proposals may hinder the UNRWA's ability to communicate with Israeli officials and remove privileges and immunities typically granted to UN entities worldwide. “This legislative proposal reflects the significant distrust between Israel and UNRWA,” she said.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of ties to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield called on Israel to provide more detailed information regarding its allegations against the UNRWA, which have included that employees took part in the October 7, Hamas-led attacks, to address the issues swiftly through reforms.

It cited the need for progress based on the report into the accusations, led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

“It is in no one’s interest for the neutrality of UNRWA’s personnel to remain in doubt,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, told the council that the UNRWA has allowed Hamas to infiltrate its ranks in Gaza.

“This infiltration is so ingrained, so institutional, that the organisation is simply beyond repair,” Mr Danon said. "An organisation that claims to provide education and humanitarian aid has been infiltrated to the point where terrorists are running classrooms, indoctrinating future generations and hiding in plain sight under the banner of the United Nations.”