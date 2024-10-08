UN chief warns Netanyahu blocking UNRWA would be 'catastrophe'

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday announced he has written to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him that two items of legislation up for consideration in his country's Parliament could hinder the ability of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from carrying out essential operations.

“Such a measure would suffocate efforts to ease human suffering and tensions in Gaza, and indeed the entire occupied Palestinian territory,” he said. “It would be a catastrophe in what is already an unmitigated disaster.”

Mr Guterres condemned “all violations” of international humanitarian law in Gaza, saying the conflict is being conducted in a fundamentally flawed manner.

“Ordering civilians to evacuate does not ensure their safety when there is no shelter, food, medicine or water,” he said. “No place is safe in Gaza and no one is safe.”

Israel's Parliament on Sunday approved the two bills aimed at terminating the activities and privileges of UNRWA.

The first bill prohibits the UN agency from operating any institutions, providing services or conducting activities.

The second sets the expiration date of the treaty between Israel and UNRWA – first signed after the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 – as October 7, 2024, or on the bill's final approval. It also bans Israeli government agencies from contacting UNRWA, while stripping the agency's workers of the immunity and special rights granted to other UN personnel in Israel.

Ms Guterres warned such legislation would be “diametrically” opposed to the UN Charter and in breach of Israel’s obligations under international law.

“National legislation cannot alter those obligations,” he stressed.” This draft legislation comes as the situation in Gaza continues in a death spiral.”

The bills were proposed in response to reports that some UNWRA workers had participated in the last October's Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

